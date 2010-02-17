Olympic partygoers injured as concert barricade collapses

The first day of the Winter Games didn't turn out as everyone hoped, or as anyone planned.

The first day of the Winter Games didn't turn out as everyone hoped, or as anyone planned.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A surging crowd of Olympic partygoers caused a barricade to collapse during a free concert, leaving "approximately" 19 people injured.

Nine people were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, Vancouver officials added. The city said all those injured were treated at the scene in the onsite medical facility that includes emergency doctors, nurses and paramedics.

A section of the barricade gave way Tuesday night during a set by the Canadian band Alexisonfire at Vancouver's David Lam Park. The rest of the concert at Live City Yaletown was called off, along with a fireworks display.

The city said the barricade will be replaced and the site will reopen Wednesday.

Midway into the band's first song, the crowd the barricade to give way, according to a statement from the City of Vancouver. The band stopped playing immediately and asked people to step back. The crowd left after it was told the show was off.

"Everyone acted quickly, professionally, and took appropriate action," City Manager Penny Ballem said. "The security and on-site emergency medical response teams provided immediate assistance and care, the band kept people calm, and the crowd dispersed safely."

The city said Live Nation, the concert producer, has used similar barricades for concert venues for more than 20 years and this was the first time such a thing happened.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.