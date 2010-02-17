Paerson crashes in Olympic downhill

Sweden's Anja Paerson crashes near the finish of the Women's downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Swedish standout Anja Paerson has become the latest victim of an ugly crash during a treacherous Olympic downhill.

The holder of five Olympic medals got a huge amount of air off the final jump and shifted her weight backward when she finally landed, then crashed through the final gate and got twisted around.

She slowly slid headfirst across the finish line and sat up as she was tended to by officials.

Dominique Gisin of Switzerland also crashed while landing the final jump, and Daniela Merighetti and Marion Rolland also fell.

Injury details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.