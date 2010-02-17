Lincecum, Giants finalize $23M, 2-year deal

Lincecum and the Giants reached a preliminary agreement on a $23 million, two-year contract ahead of the scheduled start of an arbitration hearing. The agreement is subject to a physical.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tim Lincecum and the San Francisco Giants have finalized their $23 million, two-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner reached a preliminary agreement last Friday, and the sides have completed the deal, team spokesman Jim Moorhead said Wednesday.

Lincecum gets a $2 million signing bonus, $8 million this year, $13 million in 2011 and the chance to earn performance and award bonuses. He made $650,000 last year.

