America's Cup due in San Francisco on Friday

Marcus Young, commodore of the Golden Gate yacht club of San Francisco raises the America's Cup trophy as BMW Oracle Racing owner Larry Ellison, right, applauds during the podium ceremony in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2010.

The America's Cup is scheduled to arrive at its new home, San Francisco's Golden Gate Yacht Club, on Friday on the first leg of a victory tour.

The oldest trophy in international sports, won by software tycoon Larry Ellison's BMW Oracle Racing, will occupy a first-class seat on the trip from Valencia, Spain, to San Francisco, via Frankfurt, Germany. The America's Cup is back in American hands for the first time since 1995.

After being welcomed at the airport, the trophy and team will head to the Golden Gate Yacht Club, which sponsors BMW Oracle Racing, for a reception with members and guests.

A public viewing is scheduled for Saturday at the San Francisco City Hall Rotunda. Mayor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to formally welcome the Cup and team, including Ellison, back to the United States in a lunchtime ceremony.

BMW Oracle Racing's space-age trimaran easily beat two-time defending champion Alinghi of Switzerland to clinch a sweep on Sunday in Valencia.

On Sunday, the 159-year-old trophy and team will head to the San Diego Yacht Club aboard the replica of the schooner America, for which the trophy is named.

The San Diego Yacht Club held the trophy from 1987, when Dennis Conner won it back from Australia, until 1995, when he lost it to Team New Zealand.

Coincidentally, BMW Oracle Racing CEO Russell Coutts skippered Team New Zealand's Black Magic to a five-race sweep of Conner off San Diego.

Jimmy Spithill, BMW Oracle Racing's skipper and helmsman, recently bought a house in San Diego. At 30, the Australian is the youngest skipper in America's Cup history.

