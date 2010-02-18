Fiesta Island going to the dogs

It's never been fancy, and remains somewhat Spartan. But on a weekday morning, Fiesta Island is all yours and if you take the time to look around, you'll find some hidden treasures.

Marcia and Taya rode in from Lakeside.

"I love it. We come down here all the time," Marcia said.

Today there were shores to be explored and lessons to be learned.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - With all these open spaces, they were off to the races. Whether you're in a full canter or just on a leisurely cruise, Fiesta Island is meant to be enjoyed your own way at your own chosen speed.

On this day in the middle of Mission Bay, the rest of the world seems so far away. Fiesta Island is a four-legged frolic, especially for first timers like Jeffery and his newly-acquired rescue dog.

"This resource that's available to San Diego residents that I never knew about," Jeffery said.

Buried in the belly of these beast-friendly fields, you'll find one of the county's biggest and best doggie water parks.

"There's plenty of room. My dog can run free, he's so happy," Jeffery said.

For Melissa, Joelle and Andres, a trip to Fiesta Island dog park has become a ritual.

"This is the best place ever to bring your dogs," Melissa said.

"We come here almost every day. The dogs just run around. They have a dog fence, so they can't really get out. This is a good park," Joelle said.

On any given day, San Diego is a great place to call home, but on a sun-splashed morning on Fiesta Island, it's almost unbeatable.