Shaun White not ruling out 2014 Winter Games - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shaun White not ruling out 2014 Winter Games

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Snowboarding's greatest showman might have an Olympic encore in mind.

Fresh off his jaw-dropping victory in Vancouver, Shaun White showed up to cheers and squeals on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Friday and says he's thought "a little bit" about trying for a third straight men's halfpipe gold medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

He said: "Why would I not want to experience this again?"

White had already won gold this week when he did his second run with nothing to lose. He pulled out his Double McTwist 1260 — two board-over-head flips inside of 3½ turns — and pulled it off.

White says the trick is all about commitment. And he says he wanted to do it after the trick led to a nasty spill during a practice at last month's Winter X Games.

Says White: "I'll be a guy to not give up, to not quit easily. I got back up."

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 

  • Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:46:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.