Ohio man bulldozes home after bank begins foreclosure

MOSCOW, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man says he bulldozed his home after a bank began foreclosure proceedings and says he won't let the bank take his carpet business either.



Terry Hoskins of Moscow in southwest Ohio says he has struggled with the RiverHills Bank over his Clermont County home for years and had problems with the Internal Revenue Service. He says the IRS placed liens on his store and commercial property and the bank claimed his house as collateral.



Hoskins says after spending "tons of money" on attorneys he just had enough and two weeks ago bulldozed the home, 25 miles southeast of Cincinnati.



When asked if he would level the store, Hoskins said he would do "what it takes."



Messages were left for the bank and its attorney.



IRS spokeswoman Jodie Reynolds said individual taxpayer information is private and federal law prevents her from commenting.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.