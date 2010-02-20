Judge: County inmates in Calif. can be freed early - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Judge: County inmates in Calif. can be freed early

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento County judge has reversed an earlier ruling and now says county jail inmates can be released early under a state law that took effect last month.

Superior Court Judge Loren McMaster says he erred when he temporarily blocked the releases 10 days ago.

On Friday, he ruled that the new state law is intended to reduce overcrowding by releasing county jail inmates and state prisoners before they serve their full sentences.

The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs' Association says it will try to persuade the Legislature to change the law and exempt county jails. The union sued after a Sacramento County inmate was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape hours after his release.

 

