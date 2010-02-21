Powell backs Obama on national security record - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Powell backs Obama on national security record

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is rejecting charges that the country is less safe because of the way President Barack Obama has handled national security matters.

The former army general and secretary of state under President George W. Bush says the U.S. "is still at risk" of attack. But he says the country isn't less safe because of Obama's handling of security, as former Vice President Dick Cheney has claimed.

Powell is a Republican who supported Democrat Obama for president in 2008.

Powell says he thinks Obama may have put "too much on the plate" as he tackles domestic issues during a period of deep economic uncertainty.

Powell spoke on CBS's "Face the Nation."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:30:43 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.