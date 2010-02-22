Superman's debut sells for $1M - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Superman's debut sells for $1M

Posted: Updated:
In this image released by Comic Connect Corp., a the June 1938 cover of "Action Comics" that first featured Superman, is shown. (AP Photo/Comic Connect Corp.) In this image released by Comic Connect Corp., a the June 1938 cover of "Action Comics" that first featured Superman, is shown. (AP Photo/Comic Connect Corp.)

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare copy of the first comic book featuring Superman has sold for $1 million, smashing a record set just last year.

The issue sold Monday morning is a 1938 edition of Action Comics No. 1, widely considered the Holy Grail of comic books. It features Superman lifting a car on its cover and originally cost 10 cents.

It was sold by a private seller to a private buyer, neither of whom released their names. The sale was conducted by the auction site ComicConnect.com.

The previous comic book record was set last year when $317,000 was paid for the same Action Comics No. 1 issue. This copy fetched a much higher price because it's in better condition.

 

