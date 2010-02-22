Headley not worried about time away from 3B - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Headley not worried about time away from 3B

San Diego Padres left fielder Chase Headley, right, gets a hug from Padres first base coach Rick Renteria after hitting in the batting cage during a baseball spring training workout, Monday, Feb. 22, 2010, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) San Diego Padres left fielder Chase Headley, right, gets a hug from Padres first base coach Rick Renteria after hitting in the batting cage during a baseball spring training workout, Monday, Feb. 22, 2010, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego's Chase Headley says he isn't worried that two seasons away from his natural position will affect him in his return to third base.

The Padres are moving him back to third this season after two years in left field. Headley hit .262 with 12 homers and 64 RBIs in 156 games last season.

Headley made the switch when Kevin Kouzmanoff was traded to the Oakland Athletics on Jan. 16. Headley played the position throughout high school, college and the minor leagues until 2008.

The Padres moved Headley to left field in an attempt to get him into the everyday lineup. He adapted well but says he always felt like he was playing out of position. Heading into 2010, Headley has only played third base in 40 of 255 games in the major leagues.

 

