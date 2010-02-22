Big Calif. solar project gets tentative OK from US - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big Calif. solar project gets tentative OK from US

President Barack Obama points to Energy Secretary Steven Chu, right, as he delivers remarks on energy jobs during his visit to International Brotherhood of Electricians (IBEW) Local 26 headquarters in Lanham, Md, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. President Barack Obama points to Energy Secretary Steven Chu, right, as he delivers remarks on energy jobs during his visit to International Brotherhood of Electricians (IBEW) Local 26 headquarters in Lanham, Md, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Obama administration has given preliminary approval for $1.4 billion in loan guarantees for a massive solar-energy project in California's Mojave Desert.

U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said Monday that BrightSource Energy was in line for the financing help to build solar-energy plants to power 140,000 homes.

The federal agency will consider the project's likelihood of being completed and the Oakland-based company's ability to repay loans before making a final decision.

Environmentalists want the complex relocated because they say it will harm protected desert tortoises. BrightSource has made design changes in an attempt to alleviate environmental concerns.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

