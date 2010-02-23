Michael Jackson's 'Captain EO' returns to Disney

ANAHEIM, California – "Captain EO" and Michael Jackson are returning to Disneyland.

The park says it will show the 1986 Jackson musical film beginning Tuesday and running indefinitely.

On the Disney Parks blog, Disney executive Heather Hust Rivera says the park will show a 70mm print of the 17-minute movie in the Tomorrowland theater, with enhanced sound.

However, Rivera says the showing won't feature some special effects from the original presentation. She would not elaborate.

The original presentation included lasers and smoke.

Jackson, who died last year, plays the role of a spaceship captain who uses love and music to fight a wicked witch queen played by Anjelica Huston.

The original ran at Disneyland from 1986-1997. The new showing replaces the 3-D show "Honey, I Shrunk the Audience."

