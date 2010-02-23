Cheney tests showed evidence of mild heart attack - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cheney tests showed evidence of mild heart attack

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – An aide to Dick Cheney says tests on the former vice president showed "evidence of a mild heart attack."

Cheney was admitted to a Washington hospital on Monday after experiencing chest pains.

Aide Peter Long issued a statement Tuesday saying lab tests at George Washington University Hospital found "evidence of a mild heart attack." Long said the 69-year-old Cheney underwent a stress test and a heart procedure.

He said Cheney was feeling good and was expected to be released from the hospital before the end of the week.

Cheney has a history of heart problems. The newly diagnosed heart attack is his fifth since age 37.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

