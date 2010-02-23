Teen birth rate falls to new low in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials say the birth rate for teen mothers hit an all-time low in 2008.

Figures released by the Department of Public Health on Monday found that about 35 babies were born for every 1,000 females aged 15 to 19 in 2008. That was down by about two births per 1,000 from the previous year.

There were 51,704 babies born to California teens in 2008.

Hispanic teens had the highest birth rate but it still declined. Asian teens had the lowest.

California's teen birth rate has been declining for the past decade. In 1991, the rate was nearly 71 per 1,000.

The falling state birth rate compares with a rising national rate, which is now higher than 42 births per 1,000.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.