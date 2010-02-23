Hairston paid attention to former teammates in '09

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Although he was wearing an Oakland Athletics uniform in the second half of last season, Scott Hairston says he still felt an attachment to the San Diego Padres.

The outfielder, reacquired by the Padres on Jan. 16 in a four-player trade that sent third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff to Oakland, says he kept a close watch as San Diego finished 37-25 in 2009.

Hairston wants to help San Diego build on the momentum it gained while he was with the A's. Hairston, expected to split time between right field and center field this season, combined to hit .265 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs for the Padres and A's.

