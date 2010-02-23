String of brazen home burglaries in North County

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - People in the North County are on alert, watching their homes and children closely after a string of brazen home burglaries. The crooks hit in the middle of the day, and in most cases walk right in.

"You think you live in Scripps Ranch, a nice safe neighborhood, and it's kind of an eye opener," a resident said.

It's that false sense of security, investigators say, the thieves are preying on. When you're not looking, they're watching you.

According to resident Chelsea Wissing, one thief walked right into their garage and committed the crime in broad daylight.

"Walked right on in my mom's car and pretty much opened the door. They got her wallet, purse, took car keys too that were in there," Wissing said.

In fact, several of the homes in one cul-de-sac have been hit. What worries them the most is the fact the burglar doesn't seem to be worried about getting caught.

"So now everyone's afraid now we have to keep all the doors locked during the day even while we are there because if they are bold enough to get into the garage why not just walk inside," Wissing said.

Jerri Meyerpeter is part of the neighborhood watch and says the recent thefts have put everyone on edge.

"I'm hoping they'll figure out who's doing this, catch if it's a group or one individual," Meyerpeter said.

At this point police don't have any leads to go on, but say it's up to residents to be proactive, such as keeping your garage door closed, making sure all the doors are locked and cars on the street are secured.

Police say it's also a good idea to invest in a video camera unit and have it mounted at the front and back of your home.