Two-alarm fire destroys home in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CBS 8) - Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm blaze Wednesday that destroyed a home in Spring Valley, displacing three people and sending huge plumes of thick black smoke into the air.

They were called to the 8800 block of Kenwood Drive near Bancroft Drive at about 10:45 a.m.

The fire destroyed a structure at the back of a home. According to a tenant in the front home, the occupant of the back building was not there at the time.

The front home suffered smoke damage, the tenant said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.