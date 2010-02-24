Cash-strapped L.A. going after unlicensed dogs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cash-strapped Los Angeles is going to the dogs — literally.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to have two departments share information in order to track down people who haven't licensed their pets.

Council President Eric Garcetti estimates two-thirds of the city's dogs are unlicensed. Licenses cost $15 for a sterilized dog and $100 for an unaltered pet.

Getting all dogs licensed would mean at least an additional $3.6 million in fees to the city.

The Department of Animal Services has eight full-time people whose job is to find and license dogs. The Department of Water and Power keeps a meter-reader database of homes with dogs. The council ordered the departments to coordinate their efforts to find the pooches.

