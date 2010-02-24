CrimeFighters Manhunt: Randy Kiehl

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping police in a countywide manhunt.

Randy Kiehl, 27, is wanted by state parole agents for violating the terms of his release.

Kiehl is a second-striker who attacked a peace officer with a deadly weapon, and was also involved in drugs and auto theft.

Kiehl is a Filipino male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's known to hang out in Oceanside and Vista.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crimestoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

As always, if you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You don't have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.