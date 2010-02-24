This little half-pint loves the half-pipe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

This little half-pint loves the half-pipe

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CBS 8) - You first saw her in the background of another story we did featuring pro snowboarder Shaun White.

Now this young girl is in the spotlight, showing off her own skating skills.

In this Your Stories video report, Jeff Zevely meets a little girl who's ripping it up at the local skate parks.

