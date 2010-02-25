SeaWorld reopens a day after whale kills trainer

Dan Brown, general manager of SeaWorld Adventure Park, center, walks with Kelly Flaherty Clark, left, curator of animal training at SeaWorld, before holding a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cars are lining up to get into the parking lot at SeaWorld Orlando as it reopens a day after a whale dragged its trainer from a platform and killed her.

A sign at the parking attendants booth says Shamu Stadium, where the killer whales perform, is still closed.

Kelly Vickery of Tallahassee was at the last orca show before it happened Wednesday and brought her sons back Thursday even though she said it felt a bit weird being there. She wanted her sons to see areas of the park that shut down after trainer Dawn Brancheau was killed.

A whale named Tilikum that has been involved in two other human deaths dragged Brancheau into the water and thrashed her around.

