Arthritis doesn't slow down 82-year-old fiddler

Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.
Each week night on CBS 8, The Late Late Show with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches.
Inside Edition is television's longest-running, top-rated, and most-honored syndicated news magazine. Get the latest news, headlines, investigative reports, entertainment news and consumer alerts.
Entertainment Tonight is the authoritative source on entertainment and celebrity news to the industry's biggest stars!
Jeff loves telling the stories of San Diegans with his own quirky style. Jeff has surfed in his business suit, climbed stoplights, and jogged in minus ten degree meat lockers all to bring the viewer something unique and unusual in The Zevely Zone.
CBS 8 Fitness Friday is a lifestyle section that features health related segments from CBS 8 reporter Ashley Jacobs. In her reports, she interviews health, exercise and nutrition experts as well as showcase fun events around town.
Join CBS 8 and Coleman University as we salute our service men, women and veterans and help mobilize support for our military and their families through local agencies dedicated to assisting ... ON THE HOMEFRONT.
CBS 8 Health Alert provides information about health, fitness, diet, nutrition, diseases and medicine.