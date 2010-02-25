The Dish with Anita: Herb soda bread

This is a recipe I use whenever I want fresh baked bread to go with my homemade chicken noodle soup, but don't have a lot of time to spend kneading dough. If you like the taste of fresh baked bread whether enjoyed hot and slathered in butter or cool with a smear of cream cheese, I'm sure you'll savor every bite of this herbed soda bread!





Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups flour or whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

1 tbsp shortening (cold)

1 2/3 cups sour milk or buttermilk

1 tbsp ea. - fresh rosemary, chives, parsley

flour for dusting





Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl sift together dry ingredients. Add fresh chopped herds if using and stir to evenly distribute.

With a pastry cutter, cut ice cold shortening into dry ingredient mixture until it resembles a coarse meal. Make a well in the middle of the mixture, pour a little of the milk in the well and with your hand slowly incorporate the flour mixture until everything is moist but not too sticky (if dough is to wet just sprinkle a little flour in).

Turn dough onto a well-dusted board and knead 2 to 3 times. Place on a baking sheet or in a 9-inch cake pan, (I prefer the baking sheet because I think the bread looks more rustic when baked this way).

Gently pat-ball into a rounded disk shape about 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick with a sharp knife and cut a cross into the dough (some say it is to bless the bread but it's more for practical reasons, to break the bread into quarters).

Place bread into a 375-degree preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the bread makes a hollow sound when tapped on the bottom. Remove bread from oven and let it sit for 5 minutes on the baking sheet or pan then transfer to a wire rack. Let it cool another 7 to 10 minutes and serve warm with lots of butter.

This bread is great to serve hot with your favorite soup or chowder.