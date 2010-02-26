Body believed to be Chelsea found at Lake Hodges

The random nature of the Chelsea King case has a lot of people thinking twice about their own personal safety.

In this undated family photo released by the King family shows Chelsea King, the missing 17-year-old teen from Poway a suburb of San Diego.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore tells the Associated Press that 30-year-old John Albert Gardner of Riverside County was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Kelly King, right, with her husband, Brent, talks about her daughter, Chelsea, 17, who has been missing since Feb. 25 during an interview Monday March 1, 2010 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The body of a girl was found in a shallow grave in Lake Hodges Tuesday afternoon in the area crews have been searching for missing teen Chelsea King. During a news conference Tuesday, authorities confirmed that a positive ID has not been made yet, but there are strong indications that the body is King's. "Although positive identification has not been made, there is strong likelihood that we have found Chelsea," said San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore during a new conference Tuesday afternoon in San Diego. Gore also asks that the privacy of the King family be respected during this time.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below. SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chelsea King is a straight-A student who plays French horn for the San Diego Youth Symphony, runs on the school cross-country team and actively volunteers in a peer counseling program. At Poway High School, photos adorn the walls with the caption, "Last seen 2-25 at RB Community Park wearing running clothes." The 17-year-old's family and authorities are holding out hope she will return safely. Thousands of volunteers have helped search for the teen since she disappeared Thursday, and her father, Brent King, told CBS' "The Early Show" Tuesday, "Until I hear differently, I believe she's alive." But as optimistic searchers spread out over the popular area for trail runners, police were determining whether to charge a registered sex offender who was arrested Sunday for investigation of the teen's murder and rape. John Gardner III, 30, remained in custody without bail after his arrest outside a Mexican restaurant in suburban Escondido on Sunday. Steve Walker, a spokesman for the San Diego County district attorney's office, said a decision would be made by Wednesday about filing charges. Gardner, of Lake Elsinore, pleaded guilty in May 2000 to molesting a 13-year-old female neighbor and was sentenced to six years in prison. Prosecutors say he lured the victim to his home with an offer to watch "Patch Adams," a 1998 movie starring Robin Williams. Sheriff Bill Gore told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday that the questioning of Gardner hadn't produced any leads. Sheriff's spokeswoman Jan Caldwell declined to say if searches of Gardner's home and his mother's San Diego home yielded evidence. Brent King pleaded for anyone with information about Gardner to come forward. Investigators suspect Gardner could be tied to a Dec. 27 assault on a female jogger from Colorado who fended off her attacker in the same park. "Anybody who knows anything about the person they have in custody — whatever you want to call him, I can't even put a word to it — please let us know," he said. In an interview Monday, the Kings, who also have a 13-year-old son, recounted their daughter's disappearance. Brent, 47, returned from the gym around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the same time his wife, Kelly, 48, came home with groceries. Their daughter, who always kept them abreast of her whereabouts, wasn't home. First, they called her cell phone, then her friends. A friend's mother suggested an AT&T Web site, which led them to her cell phone that was left inside her 1994 BMW parked near the tennis courts at the park. "Because it was so out of character for Chelsea not to tell us or call us and say I'm going to be late ... we just had that feeling," Brent King said. Kelly called 911 as her husband drove to the park. Brent looked first at the tennis courts, then saw a trail headed into the woods. "I took off and ran down the trail as far as I could run, calling out for my daughter at the top of my voice in every direction," he said. Chelsea was born in Poway, a well-to-do suburb of homes and office parks northeast of San Diego. The family followed Brent King's job in mortgage banking to the San Francisco Bay area and to the Chicago area before returning to San Diego. Their home was badly damaged in 2007 wildfires that ravaged Southern California. Chelsea is taking four Advanced Placement courses and applied to 11 colleges, with an eye toward a career that would combine her interests in writing and environmental protection. She has been accepted to two schools, University of Washington and University of British Columbia. "She is one of the most driven, personable, caring people that you could ever meet," Brent King said. "Her goal in life is to brighten everyone's day. That's what she does, and when she walks into the room, you know she's there." She often stays up studying past midnight, working so hard that her parents urge her to ease off and spend more time with friends. Long-distance running was her escape. "That was her outlet when she was stressed about a test or needed to just clear her head," Kelly King said.

UPDATE: (News 8) The search for Chelsea King continues overnight Monday. Crews are still searching Lake Hodges and will continue to do so Tuesday morning. Late Monday night, search crews also went to several Rancho Bernardo locations, but there's no official comment as to why they were searching those areas. Some of them appeared to be construction sites.



SAN DIEGO (AP) - Brent and Kelly King knew something was wrong when they discovered their 17-year-old daughter Chelsea wasn't home.

They called her cell phone then her friends. They tried an AT&T Web site and learned her phone had been left inside her 1994 BMW in Rancho Bernardo Community Park, a giant, wooded area on the northern edge of San Diego.

"Because it was so out of character for Chelsea not to tell us or call us and say I'm going to be late ... we just had that feeling," Brent King recalled Monday, four days after the disappearance of his daughter.

Kelly King called 911 as her husband drove to the park. He found his daughter's belongings inside her car then spotted a running trail into the woods. "I took off and ran down the trail as far as I could run, calling out for my daughter at the top of my voice in every direction," he said, explaining his daughter is an avid runner.

A massive search was under way for Chelsea King, as authorities questioned a registered sex offender arrested Sunday for investigation of her murder and rape.

John Gardner III, 30, remained in custody without bail after his arrest outside a Mexican restaurant in suburban Escondido. Steve Walker, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, said a decision would be made by Wednesday about filing charges against Gardner.

Sheriff Bill Gore said physical evidence recovered during the search linked Gardner to the disappearance, but he declined to elaborate.

Gore said on ABC's "Good Morning that the interrogation of Gardner had not been productive.

"We questioned Mr. Gardner into the evening and so far we still don't know where Chelsea is," Gore said. "We're confident that we have the right man in custody. Now we've just got to find Chelsea."

Investigators searched a town house Monday about a mile from the park where neighbors said Gardner's mother and stepfather lived, The San Diego Union-Tr! ibune newspaper reported.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Susan Plese said she could not confirm that report.

King's parents also declined to disclose details about evidence in the case during an interview with The Associated Press.

They said they last saw Chelsea when she went to bed about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after playing French horn in a school concert. On the way home, they had mailed an application for financial aid at Boston University, one of 11 colleges where Chelsea applied.

The parents heard Chelsea leave the house at 6:15 a.m. Thursday for a peer counseling commitment. But she wasn't home at 5:30 p.m., when Brent King returned from the gym and his wife got home with groceries.

They described their daughter as a straight-A student who plays French horn for the San Diego Youth Symphony. At suburban Poway High School, Chelsea runs on the cross-country team.

"That was her outlet when she was stressed about a test or needed to just clear her head," Kelly King said.

Chelsea was born in Poway, a well-to-do suburb of homes and office parks northeast of San Diego. Her family, including her 13-year-old brother, had followed Brent King to various mortgage banking jobs in the San Francisco Bay area and suburban Chicago before returning to the San Diego area.

Their home was badly damaged in 2007 wildfires that ravaged Southern California. Brent, 47, is now between jobs. Kelly, 48, works as a medical assistant in dermatologist's office.

Chelsea researched 90 colleges, with an eye toward a career that would combine her interests in writing and environmental protection. She has been accepted by two schools, the University of Washington and the University of British Columbia.

"She is one of the most driven, personable, caring people that you could ever meet," Brent King said. "Her goal in life is to brighten everyone's day. That's what she does, and when she walks into the room, you know she's there."

Investigators also suspect Gardner could be tied to a Dec. 27 assault on a female jogger from Colorado who fended off her attacker in the same park.

Gardner, a resident of Lake Elsinore, about 75 miles north of Poway, was required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, the Megan's Law Web site said.

He was convicted in May 2000 of molesting a 13-year-old female neighbor and sentenced to six years in prison, the Union-Tribune reported. A psychiatrist who interviewed Gardner said he showed no remorse for his actions, according to the court records obtained by the newspaper.

"There is no known treatment for an individual that sexually assaults girls and does not admit to it in any way," Dr. Matthew Carroll said in the documents.

At Poway High School, students and staff members wore blue shirts to represent the color of the teen's eyes and tied blue ribbons around campus light poles.

Principal Scott Fisher thanked students for their search efforts, echoing King's parents, who said the massive effort by law enforce! ment and volunteers was sustaining their spirits.

"Without that, it would be really, really unbearable," Brent King said.

