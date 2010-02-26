Gary Coleman suffers seizure on 'The Insider' set

LOS ANGELES – Gary Coleman suffered a seizure on the set of "The Insider" Friday and received immediate treatment from Dr. Drew Pinsky, who happened to be on set as well.

"The Insider" says on its Web site that Coleman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A publicist for "The Insider" declined to say what the former child star was doing on the entertainment program and referred inquiries to the show's Web site.

Coleman walked off "The Insider" during a visit to the show earlier this month. He was being interviewed about his arrest in Utah last year on domestic violence charges when he blew up, telling the attorney questioning him to "drown herself in the ocean" before he stormed off the set.

Coleman was briefly hospitalized last month after suffering a seizure. He has had two failed kidney transplants and been plagued by various health problems.

The 42-year-old actor is best known for his stint on TV's "Diff'rent Strokes," which aired from 1978-86. Pinsky is a medical doctor and addiction specialist who stars on VH1's "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."

