Gatorade drops Tiger Woods

NEW YORK (AP) – Add Gatorade to the list of endorsement deals that Tiger Woods has lost. A spokesperson for the drink, sold by PepsiCo Inc., confirmed late Friday that it had ended its relationship with the golfer.

"We no longer see a role for Tiger in our marketing efforts and have ended our relationship," a Gatorade spokeswoman said. "We wish him all the best."

The spokewoman said Gatorade would continue its relationship with the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Gatorade discontinued its Tiger Woods-brand drinks in November, a decision made before Woods' marital problems and infidelities became known.