Students storm UC San Diego chancellor's office

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - Students have taken over the chancellor's office at the University of California, San Diego, to protest the hanging of a noose in a campus library, the latest in a string of racially-charged incidents.

Students wearing red handkerchiefs over their faces blocked the doors to Chancellor Marye Anne Fox's offices around noon Friday while more students inside chanted "real pain, real change."

The students remained inside the office several hours later.

Authorities say the noose was found dangling from a light fixture on the seventh floor of Geisel Library on Thursday night.

Hundreds of students also are protesting outside the university administration building, where speakers have denounced the noose as an example of intolerance on the campus where less than 2 percent of the students are black.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)