Students storm UC San Diego chancellor's office - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Students storm UC San Diego chancellor's office

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - Students have taken over the chancellor's office at the University of California, San Diego, to protest the hanging of a noose in a campus library, the latest in a string of racially-charged incidents.

Students wearing red handkerchiefs over their faces blocked the doors to Chancellor Marye Anne Fox's offices around noon Friday while more students inside chanted "real pain, real change."

The students remained inside the office several hours later.

Authorities say the noose was found dangling from a light fixture on the seventh floor of Geisel Library on Thursday night.

Hundreds of students also are protesting outside the university administration building, where speakers have denounced the noose as an example of intolerance on the campus where less than 2 percent of the students are black.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:30:43 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.