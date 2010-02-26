AP Source: Chargers will non-tender Sproles

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the San Diego Chargers have decided not to tender a contract to Darren Sproles, allowing the speedy running back to test the free agent market.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't made an official announcement.

The move comes four days after the team released LaDainian Tomlinson, who ranks eighth on the all-time rushing list with 12,490 yards.

If the Chargers wanted to keep Sproles, they would have had to have made him an offer of about $7.3 million.

Sproles has said he believes he can be an every-down back. The Chargers have used him as a backup running back, return man and as a receiver out of the backfield.

