Analyst: Apple's iPad launch may be delayed

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Inc. may delay or limit the size of the launch of its anticipated iPad tablet computer because of an "unspecified production problem," Canaccord Adams analyst Peter Misek wrote in a research note Monday.

Misek said Apple's Taiwan-based supplier Hon Hai Precision could be facing a production bottleneck or a shortage of components.

"An unspecified production problem at the iPad's manufacturer, Hon Hai Precision, will likely limit the launch region to the U.S. and the number of units available to roughly (300,000) in the month of March, far lower than the company's initial estimate of (1 million) units. The delay in production ramp will likely impact Apple's April unit estimate of (800,000) as well," Misek wrote.

Apple has not publicly stated an official release date or how many models it is expecting to put on sale. It has said that Wi-Fi models will ship in "late March," while 3G models will ship in April in the U.S. and selected countries.

Canaccord still expects Apple to sell 550,000 iPads in the third quarter ending in June, and 1.2 million iPads in the 2010 fiscal year.

"The only material impact from the iPad delay could come in the form of frustrated consumers and some modest loss of luster for the company's product launch," Misek said.

Messages left for Apple were not immediately returned.

Apple shares rose $4.23, or 2.1 percent, to $208.85 in afternoon trading.

