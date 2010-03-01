UC Davis to hold public meeting about hate crimes

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - The chancellor of the University of California, Davis has called for a community meeting in response to recent campus hate crimes.

Chancellor Linda Katehi scheduled a meeting Monday night to address attacks at the gay and lesbian student center and against a Jewish student.

The latest episode occurred over the weekend, when vandals targeted the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Resource Center. Anti-gay slogans were sprayed on the door and sidewalk leading to the entrance of the center.

The attack comes a week after a Jewish student found a swastika carved into the door of her campus dorm room.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has condemned recent hate crimes and episodes of intolerance at Davis and UC campuses in San Diego and Irvine.

