Hazmat crews called to Utah IRS building

Hazardous materials crews were called to the IRS building in Ogden, Utah after a suspicious substance was found. (AP Photo/Standard-Examiner, Erin Hooley)

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Hazardous materials crews were called Monday to an Internal Revenue Service building in Utah after a suspicious substance was found.

The FBI's Salt Lake City division says it responded to a possible hazardous material threat at the building in Ogden.

The FBI says parts of the building were evacuated. It says some people had medical emergencies but that they did not "appear to be related to this incident."

Video on the Web site of KSL-TV showed two people being taken out on stretchers.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief Paul Sullivan told The Associated Press that the medical emergencies were coincidental to the discovery of the suspicious substance.

He said two people who already had medical issues happened to have episodes while authorities were on the scene and were treated. He said he couldn't release any additional information.

As of Monday afternoon, several emergency vehicles had left the scene. One hazardous materials response truck remained along with one fire engine.

The two- or three-story building is in an industrial area and is surrounded by a fence in Ogden, about 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. No signs on the building indicate it is an IRS facility.

The FBI says its investigation is ongoing and it couldn't release further details.

The IRS confirmed the incident in a statement Monday.

No details were available about the substance found or those taken from the building on stretchers.

