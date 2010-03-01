Hazmat crews called to Utah IRS building - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hazmat crews called to Utah IRS building

Posted: Updated:
Hazardous materials crews were called to the IRS building in Ogden, Utah after a suspicious substance was found. (AP Photo/Standard-Examiner, Erin Hooley) Hazardous materials crews were called to the IRS building in Ogden, Utah after a suspicious substance was found. (AP Photo/Standard-Examiner, Erin Hooley)

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Hazardous materials crews were called Monday to an Internal Revenue Service building in Utah after a suspicious substance was found.

The FBI's Salt Lake City division says it responded to a possible hazardous material threat at the building in Ogden.

The FBI says parts of the building were evacuated. It says some people had medical emergencies but that they did not "appear to be related to this incident."

Video on the Web site of KSL-TV showed two people being taken out on stretchers.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief Paul Sullivan told The Associated Press that the medical emergencies were coincidental to the discovery of the suspicious substance.

He said two people who already had medical issues happened to have episodes while authorities were on the scene and were treated. He said he couldn't release any additional information.

As of Monday afternoon, several emergency vehicles had left the scene. One hazardous materials response truck remained along with one fire engine.

The two- or three-story building is in an industrial area and is surrounded by a fence in Ogden, about 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. No signs on the building indicate it is an IRS facility.

The FBI says its investigation is ongoing and it couldn't release further details.

The IRS confirmed the incident in a statement Monday.

No details were available about the substance found or those taken from the building on stretchers.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:30:43 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.