Noose scribbled on bathroom door at UC Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Officials at the University of California, Santa Cruz say they found the image of a noose scribbled on the inside of a bathroom door.

The graffiti was discovered Monday in the school's Earth and Marine Sciences building. School spokesman Jim Burns says the words "San Diego" and "lynch" were written on either side of it.

The graffiti follows a string of racially charged incidents at the University of California, San Diego. A noose was found dangling from a light fixture of a campus library last Thursday.

That incident followed an off-campus party mocking Black History Month on Feb. 15.

UC Santa Cruz Chancellor George Blumenthal said the graffiti clearly made reference to the noose found at UC San Diego.

He called the incident "deeply disturbing."

