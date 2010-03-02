Budget deficit delays Calif. no-cussing proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Consider it yet another victim of California's ongoing fiscal mess: The state Senate has indefinitely postponed action on a do-gooder resolution that would encourage Californians to give up swearing temporarily.

The resolution passed the Assembly on Thursday and would have established "Cuss Free Week" if the Senate had approved it. Instead, the Senate rerouted the resolution to the Senate Rules Committee until lawmakers address the state's $20 billion budget deficit.

The chief of staff for Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg says the Senate will consider the issue as soon as the Legislature deals with "pressing fiscal concerns."

The resolution's supporters say the delay sends the wrong message to Californians.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.