LA sued over new law targeting medical pot shops

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crackdown by Los Angeles on medical marijuana is drawing its first legal challenge.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by pot dispensaries and an advocacy group claims a new city ordinance capping the number of shops and limiting where they can operate is unconstitutional and would close virtually all of the hundreds of dispensaries in the city.

The lawsuit says dispensaries have only seven days after the law takes effect on March 14 to find a new location if they're too close to schools, churches and other sensitive areas.

The lawsuit also claims a provision banning dispensaries near homes rules out nearly all commercial areas.

The city attorney's office had no comment on the suit.

 

