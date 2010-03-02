Calif. couple plead not guilty for removing lawn

Ok, so my problem is that I live in a neighborhood of south-facing front lawns...which have a gentle slope downward, conveniently inviting the sun's rays to be their MOST direct. Great for a sunny front yard, terrible for a thirsty lawn.

News 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow was having a problem that's common now to many San Diego county homeowners: with our lack of rainfall and local water restrictions, his lawn was not as a attractive as he (or his neighbors) would have liked!

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A California man who tried to save water and money by removing his front lawn is being taken to court.

Quan Ha pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a misdemeanor count for violating Orange city code. He faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Ha and his wife replaced their grass with wood chips in 2008. They said they'd just had a baby and began to think about her future.

At a time when Southern California cities fine people for overwatering thirsty lawns, the Has say they've saved hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and slashes their bill.

The city cited them for violating a law requiring live landscaping to cover 40 percent of the yard.

The couple planted drought-tolerant plants last year. The city says it isn't enough.

