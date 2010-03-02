Schwarzenegger asks high court to decide furloughs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Schwarzenegger asks high court to decide furloughs

Posted: Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is asking the California Supreme Court to decide whether he has the authority to furlough state workers.

The Schwarzenegger administration on Tuesday filed a petition with the state's highest court that seeks to consolidate 20 lawsuits challenging his furloughs.

So far, a total of 26 union lawsuits have been filed. The administration estimates the legal fights have cost the state nearly $600,000 in fees.

Back in late 2008, Schwarzenegger ordered more than 200,000 state workers to take two days off a month without pay. He projected it would save $1.3 billion through June 2010.

In July, the governor added a third furlough day citing the state's continuing fiscal crisis.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

