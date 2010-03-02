Still fiddlin' around at 91 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Still fiddlin' around at 91

In this video report, News 8's Larry Himmel introduces us to Mr. Charles Withers, a violinist who still plays in a dance band at age 91.

