Child services probes stun gun at Jackson home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Child services probes stun gun at Jackson home

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES – An attorney for Michael Jackson's mother confirms that child services workers are investigating the presence of a stun gun at the Jackson family home, but he says the late singer's children were never exposed to the weapon.

Attorney Adam Streisand confirmed the investigation Tuesday but said the mail-order stun gun delivered to the home was confiscated before any harm was done.

Streisand represents Katherine Jackson, who has custody of her son's three young children, Prince Michael, Paris and Prince Michael II, also known as Blanket. Streisand said the weapon was ordered by the 13-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, Jafar, and sent to the Jackson family home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Jermaine Jackson's children also live in the home.

"Jafar opened the package in his bathroom and tested it on a piece of paper," Streisand said in a statement. Security and Katherine Jackson heard the sound and confiscated the weapon immediately, he said.

Streisand said Michael Jackson's oldest son, Prince, saw the stun gun after it was taken by security.

"Blanket Jackson never saw or heard the Taser," Streisand said. "Neither did Paris Jackson. Prince saw the Taser in possession of security."

Streisand said child services workers have not given him or Katherine Jackson an update on the agency's inquiry. A phone message left for the agency was not immediately returned, but it generally does not comment on its cases.

"All of the kids are happy, healthy and wonderful, and that is Mrs. Jackson's only objective and concern," Streisand said.

Katherine Jackson has been caring for the children since their father's death June 25 at age 50. The children range in age from 8 to 13.

Prince Michael and Paris are the children of Michael Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe, who was granted some visitation with them after the singer's death. The identity of Blanket's mother has never been revealed.

As part of an agreement between Rowe and Katherine Jackson, a child psychologist was required to structure visits and monitor the children. Katherine Jackson was initially granted more than $86,000 a month to pay for the family home and care for Michael Jackson's children, but that allowance was recently increased. The current amount has not been publicly released.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has oversight of Katherine Jackson's guardianship of the children and has praised her in open court.

Streisand says he does not expect the stun gun incident to become a factor in the guardianship case. Meg Lodise, a court-appointed attorney representing the three youngsters' interests in their father's estate, did not return a phone message seeking comment.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 

  • Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.