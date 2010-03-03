3 LA teachers suspended for honoring O.J. Simpson - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3 LA teachers suspended for honoring O.J. Simpson

Posted: Updated:
In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson smiles in a Los Angeles courtroom after being aquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (AP Photo/Myung Chun, Pool, file) In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson smiles in a Los Angeles courtroom after being aquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (AP Photo/Myung Chun, Pool, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three Los Angeles school teachers have been suspended for giving children pictures of O.J. Simpson, Dennis Rodman and RuPaul to carry in a Black History Month parade.

Los Angeles school district spokeswoman Gayle Pollard-Terry said Wednesday the teachers were removed from their classrooms at Wadsworth Elementary School. She says the teachers, who are white, could have made a more appropriate choice, such as Oprah Winfrey.

She says the school held the parade Friday, with children from other classes carrying photos of black heroes such as Nelson Mandela, Harriet Tubman and President Barack Obama.

The three teachers have been placed on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:30:43 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.