CrimeFighters Manhunt: Arturo Torres

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping police in a countywide manhunt.

Arturo Torres, 37, is wanted by state parole agents for violating the terms of his release.

He is a registered sex offender convicted for a lewd and lascivious act on a child. He also has a history of domestic violence.

Torres is a Mexican national. He's 5 feet 7, about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He's known to frequent the Spring Valley area.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crimestoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

As always, if you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You don't have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.