The Dish with Anita: Lemon cheese Danish

(CBS 8) - I was honored to be the recipient of some wonderful Meyer lemons this past week and I set about putting them to good use. If you are a regular reader of "The Dish" then you are familiar with my deep affection for this wonderful fruit.

I decided to do a lemon cheese Danish instead of a cake or pie because I was a little pressed for time, and let's face it, I just wanted a really good Danish!

This is one of those recipes that I could sit down and eat all by myself. Not that I would, but the thought did enter my mind while eating the first slice. The added touch the Meyer lemon juice and zest are a nice twist to an old classic. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 thawed sheets puff pastry

8 oz r/t (room temperature) cream cheese

1 cup plus 3 tbsp fine sugar

2 lg eggs r/t

3 tbsp flour

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup Meyer lemon juice (fresh)

2 tbsp fresh lemon zest

6 tbsp cream, divided

Additional Items needed:

1 or 2 large baking sheets

Parchment paper

Sharp knife

Pastry brush

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment set on medium low, cream together cream cheese, sugar, eggs, flour, salt, vanilla extract, lemon juice zest and three tablespoons of the cream and mix until mixture is combined and creamy (do not whip). Set aside.

Lightly dust a smooth surface (countertop or cutting board) with a small amount of flour. Gently unfold thawed puff pastry and with a floured rolling pin with gentle pressure roll out pastry to about 1/2 to 1 inch length and width, and likewise with the second sheet.

Place on parchment lined baking sheet.

Spoon the cheese mixture down one side of pastry, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edge. Brush the edge with remaining cream, carefully lift other side of pastry and evenly fold over. Use a fork to gently press edges together. Using the point of a very sharp knife, cut 1- to 1 1/2-inch horizontal slits down the length of the pastry, brush with cream and repeat with the remaining pastry and filling.

Place in 400 degree preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Remove and let cool to almost room temperature before serving.