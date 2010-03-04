Barona Oaks Steakhouse - Betting on the beef

LAKESIDE, Calif. (CBS 8) - Since its humble beginnings, Barona Valley Ranch Casino has taken on many of the trappings of a full scale Las Vegas-style resort, featuring an upscale restaurant called the Barona Oaks Steakhouse.

"It is a luxurious destination for high rollers. I would bet that a lot of patrons are people who just won a fair amount of money and said they are going to celebrate," San Diego magazine restaurant critic David Nelson said. "Chef Jim Phillip is the executive chef for the casino. He's excellent. He knows what he's doing."

"At Barona Oaks Steakhouse, they like to do things big. Take the shrimp cocktail, for example. The little monsters in the Barona Oaks shrimp cocktail are big enough to choke Moby Dick," Nelson said.

Entrees are also on the rather large size.

"A big new York strip steak served with au gratin creamy casserole potatoes, there's a filet mignon with a baked potato.

"Veal Oscar, which is veal with béarnaise sauce, asparagus and at Barona Oaks Steakhouse, lots and lots of crab on top.

"If you want to have meat you can have just as big a cut of steak as you like. You want lobster, they've got that too. They have ones that weigh two pounds, and you can also have a lobster-loaded potato, which is a gigantic baked potato with everything imaginable in it including chunks of lobster.

"Now for dessert, I think there's only one thing that really says steakhouse and that's cheesecake, and they make beautiful cheesecake on the premises," Nelson said.

After you've been a real roller at the casino, you'll find another big winner right downstairs at the Barona Oaks Steakhouse.



Barona Oaks Steakhouse

1932 Wildcat Canyon Road

Lakeside, CA 92040

(619) 443-2300