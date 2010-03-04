UCSD students, admins agree on diversity goals - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UCSD students, admins agree on diversity goals

Posted: Updated:
A man protests a recent racist party on the campus of University of California-San Diego, during a rally and march on the campus at UCLA in Los Angeles Thursday, March 4, 2010. A man protests a recent racist party on the campus of University of California-San Diego, during a rally and march on the campus at UCLA in Los Angeles Thursday, March 4, 2010.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Administrators at the University of California, San Diego and the school's Black Student Union have signed an agreement that outlines common goals after several racially and ethnically charged incidents sparked angry protests.

Faculty, students and administrators issued a joint statement after the meeting Thursday that said the conversation was productive and wide-ranging.

Tensions on campus are up following several incidents including an off-campus student-organized "Compton Cookout" party that mocked Black History Month with ghetto stereotypes. A noose was later found hanging from a library bookshelf.

The university says administrators agreed to diversify the student body and the faculty through targeted recruitment, provide more classes and instructors dedicated to diversity and rewrite the student code of conduct.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:30:43 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.