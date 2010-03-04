UCSD students, admins agree on diversity goals

A man protests a recent racist party on the campus of University of California-San Diego, during a rally and march on the campus at UCLA in Los Angeles Thursday, March 4, 2010.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Administrators at the University of California, San Diego and the school's Black Student Union have signed an agreement that outlines common goals after several racially and ethnically charged incidents sparked angry protests.

Faculty, students and administrators issued a joint statement after the meeting Thursday that said the conversation was productive and wide-ranging.

Tensions on campus are up following several incidents including an off-campus student-organized "Compton Cookout" party that mocked Black History Month with ghetto stereotypes. A noose was later found hanging from a library bookshelf.

The university says administrators agreed to diversify the student body and the faculty through targeted recruitment, provide more classes and instructors dedicated to diversity and rewrite the student code of conduct.

