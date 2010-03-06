Kathy Griffin takes aim at Sarah Palin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Comedian Kathy Griffin brought her "Life on the D-List" show to Sarah Palin's home state Friday, skewering the former Alaska governor at a raucous show in Anchorage.

Griffin was escorted on stage by Playgirl model Levi Johnston, who fathered a child with Palin's oldest daughter and is involved in a child support battle with Bristol Palin.

Earlier in the day in Palin's hometown of Wasilla, Griffin said she went to her house and left a note inviting the Republican leader to the show.

She asked the crowd to look around and see if anyone was doing a pageant wave.

Griffin welcomed news that Palin is trying to shop a reality show or docudrama about Alaska. She called that a "gift from God," all wrapped up with a ball on top.

