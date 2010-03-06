Funeral for sheriff's deputy killed in Hwy 52 crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Funeral for sheriff's deputy killed in Hwy 52 crash

SAN DIEGO (AP/CBS 8) — More than 2,000 family members, friends and colleagues have gathered to mourn Ken Collier, the San Diego Sheriff's deputy who died last weekend while chasing a wrong-way driver near Santee.

Lt. Scott Ybarrondo says a procession of 232 law enforcement vehicles traveled Saturday from Qualcomm Stadium to Collier's funeral at Shadow Mountain Community Church near El Cajon. Agencies from across the state and from as far away as Florida were represented.

The 39-year-old Collier was given full honors as an officer who died in the line of duty.

Outside the church, an honor guard fired three volleys and three sheriff's helicopters flew overhead.

Collier was killed early Sunday after his patrol vehicle hit a bridge abutment and plunged down a freeway embankment.

The wrong-way driver is suspected drunk driver 22-year-old Jose Pedro Lopez Jasso. He was arrested a mile from the scene of the fatal crash and is being held on $750,000 bail.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

