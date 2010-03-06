Driver comes forward in Carlsbad hit-and-run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver comes forward in Carlsbad hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

Carlsbad police say they're investigating a driver's claims that she may have been the one who struck and killed a teenager Friday night on El Camino Real and Cassia Road.

Police say 18-year-old Steven Kelly was crossing the road, when he was hit by a car. The medical examiner's office says Steven Kelley died on the way to the hospital.

Police say a woman has now come forward, after suspecting she hit something on the road around that time.

Traffic investigators impounded her car, and it isn't clear yet if she will face charges.

