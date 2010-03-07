Padres-Mariners game rained out - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres-Mariners game rained out

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The San Diego Padres' spring training game at the Seattle Mariners has been rained out.

Sunday's game in Peoria, Ariz., will not be made up.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

