Portland advances to WCC semifinals, 72-57

LAS VEGAS (AP) — T.J. Campbell scored 15 points and had eight assists to lead Portland over San Diego 72-57 in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament Saturday night.

Portland will play No. 2 seed Saint Mary's on Sunday night in the semifinals.

Jared Stohl added 13 points, Robin Smeulders had 12 and Ethan Niedermeyer 11 for the Pilots (21-9).

Ken Rancifer led the Toreros (11-21) with 20 points.

Portland was up 37-28 at intermission. San Diego got no closer than 58-50 in the second half as its season came to an end.

The Pilots led for most of the first half and built their lead to as many as 10, 34-24, before halftime. Campbell hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1 second left in the first half to give Portland a nine-point advantage.

