Young leads 76ers past Toronto Raptors 114-101

TORONTO – (AP) Thaddeus Young scored a career-high 32 points, Jrue Holiday had 21 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 114-101 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Andre Iguodala had 16 points and 10 assists and Elton Brand had 12 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, who went nine for 12 from 3-point range. Louis Williams added 12 points.

Jarrett Jack had 20 points and nine assists for Toronto, which has lost five of six. Chris Bosh had 12 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the lineup.

Jose Calderon made a 3-pointer to get Toronto within six in the fourth quarter, but Williams answered with a layup. Holiday then made a 3-pointer from the corner and converted a driving layup to increase Philadelphia's lead to 107-94 with 2:33 left.

Bosh was back after being sidelined for six games with a sprained left ankle and missing Friday's win over New York with a severe stomach virus that forced him to spend several hours in hospital. He was briefly knocked out of this one after falling early in the fourth but returned to the court after getting his ankle re-taped.

Sonny Weems, who scored a career-high 20 points Friday, started for Toronto with Hedo Turkoglu sidelined by an injured left ankle. He finished with 10 points against Philadelphia.

Young started in place of Samuel Dalembert, who began the game on the sideline for disciplinary reasons. Dalembert had started every game this season.

Philadelphia's Marreese Speights had to be helped to the locker room after spraining his right knee in the second quarter. Speights was driving to the basket when he stepped on Bosh's foot, then fell over and lay on the court clutching his knee. He did not return.

The 76ers closed the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 55-47 lead into halftime.

NOTES: Young's previous career high was 31, against Chicago on March 13, 2009. ... Calderon received a technical foul for arguing in the second. ... The 76ers had 15 assists on 23 field goals in the first half.

